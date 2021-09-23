Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,520 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,167% compared to the average daily volume of 120 call options.

VRCA stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.27. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

