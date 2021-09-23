Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.46, but opened at $40.22. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Stitch Fix shares last traded at $41.38, with a volume of 127,023 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SFIX. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.11.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $2,585,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,037 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,032. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% in the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,819,000 after buying an additional 2,304,320 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,730 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the second quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,218,000 after buying an additional 1,336,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after buying an additional 924,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after purchasing an additional 801,782 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.66 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.