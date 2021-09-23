Step Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $2.87 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001627 BTC on popular exchanges. Step Finance has a market cap of $2.87 million and $15.41 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00073106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.08 or 0.00170381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00113961 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.40 or 0.07045266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,050.16 or 0.99969577 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.43 or 0.00797561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

