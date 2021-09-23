Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Stake Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after acquiring an additional 134,553 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase in the first quarter worth $3,311,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 191.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 108,110 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Steelcase in the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.42. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

