Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) by 30,840.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,952 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Connect were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Steel Connect by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 29,080 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in Steel Connect by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Steel Connect in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Steel Connect in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STCN stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. Steel Connect, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

