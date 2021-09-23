State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,051 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 314.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.46.

Shares of STT traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.06. The stock had a trading volume of 78,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,109. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $94.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day moving average is $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

