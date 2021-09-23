State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,437 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHO. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,288,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,320 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $16,192,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,994,000 after buying an additional 1,087,806 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $12,041,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,237,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,542,000 after buying an additional 925,870 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHO. Truist upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

SHO stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

