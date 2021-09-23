State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,280,000 after acquiring an additional 258,315 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,829,000 after acquiring an additional 121,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 842,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,797,000 after acquiring an additional 66,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

In other news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $205,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock worth $862,448 in the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UMBF opened at $90.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $99.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.03.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

