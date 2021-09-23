State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.14 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $114.25 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.94 and a 200-day moving average of $119.45.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

