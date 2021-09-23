State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 37.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,196 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 600.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 182.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. Bank of America downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

In other Alkermes news, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $49,863. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

