State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of EPR Properties worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in EPR Properties by 35.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average is $49.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

