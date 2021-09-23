State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Spectrum Brands worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 25.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 6.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

NYSE SPB opened at $92.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $97.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.85.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

