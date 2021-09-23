STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on STAG. Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.71.

STAG opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,273,000 after buying an additional 775,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,539,000 after buying an additional 754,573 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,264,000 after buying an additional 1,422,224 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,446,000 after buying an additional 1,929,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,102,000 after buying an additional 162,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

