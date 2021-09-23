Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s share price dropped 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 318,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,649,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

STAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Greenridge Global lowered their price objective on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAF. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Staffing 360 Solutions by 298.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 96,395 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Staffing 360 Solutions by 412.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 630,242 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.