Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $310.60

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 310.60 ($4.06) and last traded at GBX 297.40 ($3.89), with a volume of 14798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296.60 ($3.88).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 282.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 430.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 1.72 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

In related news, insider Paula Bell sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79), for a total value of £406,000 ($530,441.60).

Spirent Communications Company Profile (LON:SPT)

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.