Spectrecoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.40 or 0.00172080 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00049350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.81 or 0.00519991 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000836 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00017514 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00043180 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

