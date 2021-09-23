SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Boosted by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 16.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY traded up $8.26 on Thursday, hitting $493.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,169. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $491.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.04. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $321.77 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

