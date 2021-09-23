SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Holdings Raised by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $21,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 657.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,220,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,993 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,242,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 684,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,188,000 after buying an additional 48,216 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 201.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 373,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,227,000 after purchasing an additional 249,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,538.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 194,911 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

MDYV stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $65.95. The company had a trading volume of 389,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,215. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $71.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average is $67.71.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.