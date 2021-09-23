SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 33,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,660,685 shares.The stock last traded at $46.65 and had previously closed at $45.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average is $46.94.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,725,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 67,750 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,332,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,326,000 after acquiring an additional 143,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.