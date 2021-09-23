Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.51

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.51 and traded as high as $16.91. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 28,953 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark New Zealand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.8694 dividend. This is a positive change from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.03%. Spark New Zealand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.83%.

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

