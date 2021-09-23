Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.51

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.51 and traded as high as $16.91. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 28,953 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark New Zealand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)
Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.
