SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.20

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.20 and traded as low as $30.56. SP Plus shares last traded at $31.08, with a volume of 70,084 shares changing hands.

SP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $721.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.68.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.93 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SP Plus by 70.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter valued at $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 74.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SP Plus by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,765,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,898,000 after acquiring an additional 52,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SP Plus by 49.0% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 49,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

