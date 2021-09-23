SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.20

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.20 and traded as low as $30.56. SP Plus shares last traded at $31.08, with a volume of 70,084 shares changing hands.
SP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $721.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.68.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SP Plus by 70.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter valued at $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 74.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SP Plus by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,765,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,898,000 after acquiring an additional 52,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SP Plus by 49.0% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 49,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.
SP Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SP)
SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.
