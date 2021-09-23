Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) vs. Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Critical Survey

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 14.76% 11.07% 7.50% Eos Energy Enterprises N/A -97.39% -82.55%

Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sono-Tek and Eos Energy Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 5 0 3.00

Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 85.86%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sono-Tek and Eos Energy Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $14.83 million 3.66 $1.12 million $0.07 50.00 Eos Energy Enterprises $220,000.00 3,344.94 -$68.75 million ($7.31) -1.88

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises. Eos Energy Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Eos Energy Enterprises on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

