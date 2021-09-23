Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 25,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 695,290 shares.The stock last traded at $8.90 and had previously closed at $8.90.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 894.89 and a beta of 1.25.
Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter. Sogou had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 1.01%.
Sogou Company Profile (NYSE:SOGO)
Sogou, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of search and search-related services. The company offers its users general and vertical search services through its website sogou.com and mobile search application. Its products and services includes the Sogou Input Method, which is the Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC.
