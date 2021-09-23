Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 25,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 695,290 shares.The stock last traded at $8.90 and had previously closed at $8.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 894.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Sogou alerts:

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter. Sogou had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 1.01%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sogou by 44.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 128,247 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Sogou in the first quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Sogou by 627.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 233,649 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sogou in the first quarter valued at about $11,897,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in Sogou by 57.2% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 177,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,420 shares during the last quarter. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sogou Company Profile (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of search and search-related services. The company offers its users general and vertical search services through its website sogou.com and mobile search application. Its products and services includes the Sogou Input Method, which is the Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.