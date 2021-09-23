Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.15

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 673823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

SNPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snap One from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

