Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $921.24

Shares of Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 921.24 ($12.04) and traded as high as GBX 927 ($12.11). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 905 ($11.82), with a volume of 289,264 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMS shares. Libertas Partners boosted their target price on Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 898.20 ($11.74).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 603.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 921.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 864.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Smart Metering Systems’s previous dividend of $6.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

