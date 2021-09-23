Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading 9.8% Higher

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) traded up 9.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.67. 109,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 394,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.
Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Skyharbour Resources from C$0.53 to C$0.77 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.05 million and a P/E ratio of -59.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.44.
Skyharbour Resources Company Profile (CVE:SYH)
Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.
