Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading 9.8% Higher

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) traded up 9.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.67. 109,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 394,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Skyharbour Resources from C$0.53 to C$0.77 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.05 million and a P/E ratio of -59.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.44.

In related news, Director Gaydon Pettit James sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total transaction of C$97,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$280,559.92. Also, Director Jordan Trimble sold 89,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total value of C$55,749.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at C$77,862.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,380.

Skyharbour Resources Company Profile

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

