Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 54,100 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 74.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 54,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,470,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 72,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS opened at $19.04 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.68.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

