Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 11,000 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KFY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $519,067.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,810. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

KFY stock opened at $73.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $76.50.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

