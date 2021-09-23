Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases New Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNFI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In other news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNFI opened at $36.48 on Thursday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.