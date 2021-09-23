Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $694,000 Stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 61,805 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 335.5% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 81,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 63,142 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,869,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,802,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 96.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 291,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 143,248 shares in the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank of Canada raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

