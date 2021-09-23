Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 274.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.05% of Personalis worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Personalis in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $917.55 million, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.50. Personalis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $66,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $94,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,745. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSNL. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Personalis Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

