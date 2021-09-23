Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Holdings in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 140,999 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Frontline were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Frontline by 76.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 82,716 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontline in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Frontline by 2.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Frontline by 303.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Frontline by 7.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRO stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90. Frontline Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.21.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

