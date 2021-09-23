Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Sixt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Sixt alerts:

SIXGF opened at $136.00 on Wednesday. Sixt has a 12 month low of $90.50 and a 12 month high of $148.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.05.

Sixt SE is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobility services. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Leasing, and Others. The Rental segment provides vehicle rental and other related services. The Leasing segment offers fleet management and full-service leasing; and sells lease assets.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.