Simple Software Solutions 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $449.00 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 56.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $126,111.09 and $449.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 41.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,041,780 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

