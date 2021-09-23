Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Argus currently has $142.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $133.64 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $137.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.43.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

