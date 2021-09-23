Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.35.

NASDAQ:SGTX opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.75 million and a PE ratio of -20.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 544,909 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 581.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 111.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

