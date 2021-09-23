Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Declines By 20.4%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EAD opened at $9.01 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $9.19.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0595 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.