Short Interest in Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Drops By 21.3%

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the August 15th total of 120,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUHJY opened at $12.55 on Thursday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90.

Get Sun Hung Kai Properties alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. Sun Hung Kai Properties’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.