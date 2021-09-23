Short Interest in Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) Decreases By 20.6%

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 781,800 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 984,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 12.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sigma Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sigma Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

SGLB stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. Sigma Labs has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59 million. Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 509.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. Research analysts expect that Sigma Labs will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control; third-party validated technology; retrofit or integrated installations; thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification; and statistical process sampling and analytics.

