Short Interest in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Decreases By 20.0%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

QRTEB opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.04. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

