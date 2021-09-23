Short Interest in OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Expands By 21.1%

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 147,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 111.8 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded OCI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OCINF stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. OCI has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

