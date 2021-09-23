Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Declines By 20.6%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 250.3 days.

Shares of Mineral Resources stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. Mineral Resources has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.95.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

