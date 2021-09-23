Short Interest in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Declines By 21.1%

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,800 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 194,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSE ICD opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $20.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 6.96.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.32. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 151.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 27.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 30.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 622.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

