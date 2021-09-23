Short Interest in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Declines By 21.1%

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,800 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 194,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
NYSE ICD opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $20.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 6.96.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.32. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 151.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter.
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.
