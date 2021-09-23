Short Interest in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) Declines By 19.5%

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 11,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HERAU opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HERAU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.