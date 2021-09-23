Short Interest in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Decreases By 19.5%

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 636,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.41 price target on shares of Diginex in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.
Diginex stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $155.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.69. Diginex has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92.
About Diginex
Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.
