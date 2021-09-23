Short Interest in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Decreases By 19.5%

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 636,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.41 price target on shares of Diginex in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Diginex stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $155.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.69. Diginex has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQOS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Diginex in the first quarter worth $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diginex in the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diginex during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Diginex by 435.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diginex in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

