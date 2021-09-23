Short Interest in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expands By 24.3%

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the August 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Denny's alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Denny’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DENN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

DENN stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.98 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.