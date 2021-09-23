Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) Declines By 19.5%

CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CFV stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter worth about $6,249,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter worth about $307,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter worth about $3,949,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter worth about $1,579,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

