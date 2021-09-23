Short Interest in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Declines By 19.4%

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 232,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

BGSF stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. BGSF has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.15%. On average, research analysts expect that BGSF will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

In other BGSF news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. acquired 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $47,534.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 4,998 shares of company stock worth $63,807 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BGSF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BGSF in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BGSF by 62.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in BGSF in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BGSF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

