Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Decreases By 20.0%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 99,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 180,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a market cap of $152.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $138.74 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.51%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at $45,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 69,078 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 25.0% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 123,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 34.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

