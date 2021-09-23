Short Interest in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Decreases By 19.3%

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BBQ by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BBQ during the second quarter valued at $2,641,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BBQ during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BBQ by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 48,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BBQ during the second quarter valued at $495,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBQ stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a market cap of $170.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BBQ has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter. BBQ had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 9.22%.

BBQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on BBQ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

